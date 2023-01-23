East Mahoning crash 1/23

All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on East Mahoning Street. The red Lincoln struck the blue Chevrolet pickup truck while it was backing into a driveway.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — A two-vehicle accident occurred at 1:08 p.m. on East Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney.

All three Punxsutawney Fire Department companies were dispatched. Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30, Central’s Rescue-20 and Lindsey’s Rescue-40 were on the scene.

