PUNXSUTAWNEY — A two-vehicle accident occurred at 1:08 p.m. on East Mahoning Street in Punxsutawney.
All three Punxsutawney Fire Department companies were dispatched. Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30, Central’s Rescue-20 and Lindsey’s Rescue-40 were on the scene.
According to reports from the scene, the driver of a red Lincoln was traveling east on East Mahoning Street when failed to notice a blue pickup truck that was backing into a driveway and the vehicles collided.
There were no injuries. After changing the tire, the truck was driven from scene, while the car was towed by Walker’s Towing.