BELL TWP. — All three Punxsutawney fire companies responded to a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:40 p.m. on Route 119 near Albion Road in Bell Township Wednesday afternoon.
Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30 and Squad-30, Central’s Rescue-20 and Lindsey’s Rescue-40 responded to the scene.
According to reports from the scene, the driver of a pickup truck swerved to miss a tree that had fallen into the road while he was traveling south on Route 119.
He then tried to correct his course and ended up striking the guiderail facing north. The truck blocked both lanes of traffic.
The driver and passenger were not injured.