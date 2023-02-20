WINSLOW TWP. — Police did not find any imminent threat after it was reported that an individual at Jeff Tech threatened to bring a gun to school on Wednesday.
Pennsylvania State Police based in DuBois said the investigation into the Feb. 15 incident is ongoing.
According to a report published online Sunday, the suspect, whom police did not identify, engaged in a verbal altercation during school. The suspect later messaged a friend, allegedly stating that he was going to bring a Glock into school.
The suspect was detained, and police did not find any weapons in his possession.