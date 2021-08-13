PUNXSUTAWNEY — Are you a fan of the Carlino Burger and its descendants, the Nick Burger and the Loose Burger?
On Monday, Punxsutawney will honor the man who helped pioneer loose hamburger on a hot dog bun: Nick Gresock.
Frank and Chuck Hetrick, the owners of Frank’s Star Lunch on North Findley Street, which was previously occupied by Nick’s Corner Lunch, decided Gresock deserves some recognition for his long history in the restaurant business. As a result, they planned the first-ever Nick Gresock Day.