PUNXSUTAWNEY — Shoppers were welcomed back Wednesday morning to the newly remodeled Aldi in Punxy Plaza.
The store, located at 545 W. Mahoning St., was part of an ongoing initiative in which the national retailer is investing more than $5 billion to remodel existing stores and open hundreds of new ones across the country.
The Punxsutawney store hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
The remodeled store, which has a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for June 30, provides an improved layout and expanded refrigeration to accommodate a new fresh and convenient food selection. It also features open ceilings, natural lighting and is built with environmentally friendly materials, according to a company news release.