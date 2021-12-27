New police car

The latest Punxsutawney Borough Police Department car has arrived. It’s an all wheel drive 2021 Dodge Charger.

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Police Department recently received its brand new all wheel drive 2021 Dodge Charger.

Punxsutawney Borough Council voted to purchase a new police car and advertise for bids for timbering an area of land owned by the borough at a special meeting that was held on Monday in council chambers.

Back in the spring, Matt Conrad, Punxsutawney Borough police chief, requested  council’s approval to purchase a new police car to replace Car No. 29, which had over 114,000 miles on it.

