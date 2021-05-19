PUNXSUTAWNEY — The ribbon was officially cut Tuesday for the newest business in Punxsutawney, Breathe Peace Wellness Spa.
The event was sponsored by the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce and was held at the spa, which is located at 219 N. Main St., Punxsutawney, the former location of Dr. John Smelko’s dental office.
Adrienne Fye, yoga instructor, licensed massage therapist and owner, said they offer a variety of services including Reflexology, infrared sauna, and skin care. She said that they offer a variety of skin care services: organic facials, back beauty treatment, lash tint, lash lifts, lift and tint, henna brows, brow wax and henna and lash extensions.