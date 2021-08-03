PUNXSUTAWNEY — The new Salvation Army co-commanders have arrived in town and are ready to launch their new ministry in Punxsutawney.
Lieutenants Matt and Stacy Stacy have opened for business at the Salvation Army headquarters in downtown Punxsutawney.
Stacy said that this is their fourth year as officers. They spent their first two years in New Castle and one year in New Kensington, and now they are in Punxsutawney to replace Shane and Dawn Carter, who left to start their own ministry in Florida as teachers.
Matt and Stacy are originally from Ohio, and Matt grew up in a Salvation Army family.
He said he’s worked in music and youth ministry for the last four years.
They have two children, Connor and Stella.