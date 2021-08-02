PUNXSUTAWNEY — Another Phantastic Phil was unveiled on Monday, this one at the East End Josh Smith Playground in memory of Smith and Kally Graham.
Elizabeth Smith was the primary artist involved in constructing the latest Phantastic Phil.
Brian Smith, Josh’s dad and state representative of the 66th district, said the project began about three years ago when Katie Donald, then the executive director of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle, called and asked if the family would be interested in purchasing the Phantastic Phil that used to be at Patsy’s Park on Church Street.