Do you remember what Easter was like in 2020?
Needless to say, it was nothing like we’ve experienced in the past. No live, in-person church services were held since the churches were closed across the state due to COVID-19 protocols, and all the church services held were virtual. There were no Easter egg hunts, no early or late spring activities.
Checking back a year later, things are starting to change a bit for the better, and one piece of good news is that there will be church services live and there will be Easter egg hunts again.
The First United Methodist Church in Punxsutawney has a new pastor, Steve Gruber, who along with his wife, Elizabeth, was transferred here last summer.