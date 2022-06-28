BROOKVILLE — Steven Jasper, mental health and disabilities administrator for Community Connections of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties, gave the Jefferson County commissioners a presentation on the new “988” Pennsylvania telephone number that will link callers directly with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, taking the place of the previous 10-digit number.
Jasper distributed a powerpoint presentation compiled by Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, which explained the journey from the old number to 988. According to the materials, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 established 988 as a three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the Veteran’s Crisis Line. A new name for the line has yet to be established, but the scope will include mental health crises and suicidal emergencies, as well as serving as the starting point for the crisis continuum. It will support call, text and chat.
988 differs from the traditional 911 in that calls to 988 are answered by trained counselors at 13 Pennsylvania crisis centers and serve as the intervention itself, whereas 911 dispatchers serve as a relay for fire, EMS or law enforcement, and in a typical 911 call, personnel from those emergency services must be deployed. 988 calls can also link to outreach services, care and follow services, and risk response is grounded in the least restrictive intervention possible.