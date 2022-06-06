NORTH MAHONING TWP. — A man was killed when his motorcycle went off the road Saturday on Route 210 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County, Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police reported Monday.
William D. Baker, 75, New Kensington, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Baker was driving a 2022 Honda Goldwing motorcycle at 4:57 p.m. For unknown reasons, the vehicle left the southbound berm twice and scraped an embankment, then veered off the roadway and went through a private yard. The vehicle then struck gas line transfer piping and came to final rest. Police said Baker was thrown from the motorcycle.