BIG RUN — They say to count your blessings; in some cases, those blessings come in bundles, like from the Solid Rock Church of Big Run’s Bundles of Blessings program.
Cathy Lovelace, of Bundles of Blessings, a free clothing ministry, said they’ve been trying to get this program underway for a while but encountered some obstacles along the way that held things up.
“We held our first day in November 2022. We wanted to get open sooner; we were hoping for August. There was a little delay; the parsonage at Solid Rock Church wasn’t available, so we were going to shoot for September and then my husband passed away unexpectedly,” Lovelace said. “I got myself pulled back together and we did get open the second Saturday in November at the parsonage, the white house located next to the church at 102 Church Street.”