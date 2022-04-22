BROOKVILLE — The new administrator of Jefferson County Children and Youth Services has been working in family law for quite some time.
Kerith Strano Taylor said that she has worked in the system since 2004 and represented all of the kids who came through dependency court.
“From 2004 on, I was involved in all of the court’s active cases, so I had relationships with the case workers, the administrators, the judge, the families,” she said.
Strano Taylor said when the CYS position came open, she recognized that the agency had struggled as of late.
The results of an audit conducted by the Pennsylvania auditor general’s office at the request of the county commissioners showed persistent staffing problems at CYS, among other issues.
“I felt I could lend my expertise to the task, and the judge and the commissioners felt the same way,” Strano Taylor said. “I’m glad that it worked; I have relationships with all of these people that are, thankfully, doing the work.”