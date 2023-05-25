BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County commissioners introduced their new director of economic development at Tuesday’s meeting at Jefferson Place.
Jessica Funk came to the county with prior experience in Clarion County.
“Traditionally, economic development is creating great sites and bringing in new business,” Funk said, adding that in today’s society, it’s obviously changed quite a bit.
She said they want good businesses but they also want good schools, places for people to live, places to shop, utilities like broadband and more.
“Basically, anything that makes Jefferson County better is definitely economic development,” Funk said. “This is the reason why it had to evolve. New factories, new businesses are not an everyday thing; you have to take a stab at your other issues: jail projects, housing projects and education initiatives.”
