BROOKVILLE — Today, the residents of Jefferson County will learn the identity of the new county commissioner selected to replace Republican Jack Matson, who resigned to take a job out of state.
Herb Bullers, the other Republican commissioner, chaired the regular Tuesday meeting as he has done on other occasions.
Bullers said the next commissioner will be announced and sworn in today at 2 p.m. in the large courtroom in the Jefferson County Courthouse by Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge John Foradora.