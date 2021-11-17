GOBBLER’S KNOB — The colder weather and even some snow that rolled into Punxsutawney this week is a reminder that we’re not that far away from Groundhog Day 2022, with Phil’s Phans being able to return to the Knob after being closed because of the pandemic.
To help with the celebration, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club recently announced the minting of a 2022 limited edition commemorative coin.
Jeff Lundy, Groundhog Club Inner Circle president, said to celebrate the return of a live Groundhog Day celebration on Feb. 2, only 2,022 of the coins have been produced.