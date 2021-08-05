UNXSUTAWNEY — Tri-County Transportation, the bus contractor for the Punxsutawney Area School District, presented an update on the construction of its new terminal building at the site of the former Bell Township School on Airport Road at the school board’s committee meeting on Thursday.
Bob Koban, Tri-County vice president, said con-struction of the new terminal and offices is moving along at a fast pace.
“We haven’t run into too many construction issues at this point,” Koban said, adding that they were fighting the wet weather in the beginning.
“The contractor has been doing a really good job; there have been some supply issues,” he said. “It’s worth some of the expense now to inventory the windows, insulation, as they could see the writing on the wall that some of those items would be in pretty high demand.”
Koban said those items were ordered and are sitting at the site waiting to be used.
“One area that we have been held up on is electrical components,” Koban said.
He said components have been coming in. Tri-County decided to pay a rush charge to get it earlier, but it’s still being built, which prevents the electricians from doing their work.