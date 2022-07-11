With the Festival in the Park in our rearview mirrors, it’s time to take a look back at some of the activities.
Among them were several fun events hosted by Pastor Devin Wintermyer of New Beginnings Church, one of which was the making of balloon animals in the park.
“They even came out in the rain a week ago, for balloon animals,” Wintermyer said, adding that he gave away about 200 balloons throughout the week.
Wintermyer said they also had a very successful mini-golf as well.
“We’ll take our mini-golf anywhere to any event if they want to use it. We don’t charge any money; it’s just for the community to give people things to do,” he said. “We built it ourselves at the church.”
Wintermyer said even though the festival is over, that doesn’t mean they are finished for the summer.
Coming up July 17 through July 21 is the church’s Vacation Bible School, called Sonlight Treasure Island.
“Come and join us on Sonlight Treasure Island for the fast-paced thrills of sports you know and love,” Wintermyer said, adding that they’ll have basketball and soccer, plus some new game challenges.