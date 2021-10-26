PUNXSUTAWNEY — The New Beginnings Church will hold its annual Light the Night event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at 201 Rockland Ave., the home of Mike and Heather Weaver in Punxsutawney.
Weaver, who is coordinating the event, said the event is free to the public and will feature free hot dogs, cocoa, cotton candy and popcorn, as well as a free treat bag for the kids.
Attractions at the event will include a mini-golf game, a balloon artist, and a “pop quiz” in which participants have a chance to win a free pop if they take the quiz.