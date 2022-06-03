The girls ministries group at New Beginnings Church will be selling Krispy Kreme donuts today at three locations in the Punxsutawney area.
The donuts are expected to arrive by 9:30 after being made fresh this morning at the Krispy Kreme store in Washington, Pa. Sales will begin at
that time at Walmart. They will also be sold at the Dollar Store and Tractor Supply beginning at 10 a.m.
A variety of flavors are available and will be sold by the dozen. Original glazed are priced at $10, and specialty flavors are $13. They include: Kreme-filled, strawberry-filled, chocolate iced rings, chocolate iced rings with rainbow sprinkles, cake batter-filled, lemon-filled, blueberry cake, and strawberry iced.
The group notes that the lemon-filled, blueberry cake and strawberry iced donuts are only available in very limited quantities.