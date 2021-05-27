PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’re a fan of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and can’t wait until you can stock up on the tasty treats once again, there’s good news as New Beginnings Church is holding a drive-through donut sale fundraiser.
Heather Weaver, New Beginnings Girls’ Ministries M’Pact Club coordinator, said Krispy Kreme donuts will be made fresh in Washington, and delivered to Punxsutawney at 7 a.m. Saturday.
Weaver said the dough-nuts will be available near Walmart beginning at 7:30 a.m. and Tractor Supply beginning at 8 a.m. Both locations will be open until supplies are sold out.