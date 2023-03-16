PUNXSUTAWNEY — Dawson Lee Neufeld was honored as the 2023 recipient of the Punxsutawney Chapter National Society Daughters of the Revolution’s Good Citizen award.
Dawson is an active senior at Punxsutawney Area High School. He was in the National Junior Honor Society in grades 8 and 9 and National Honor Society in grades 10-12. He has been a member of the music honor society, Tri-M, in grades 10-12. He was a Student of the Month in ninth grade. Dawson was honored as a Rotary Youth Leadership Association Recipient in grade 11 and Rotary Boy of the Month for July 2022.