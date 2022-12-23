Winter storm 12/23/22

The winter storm that wreaked havoc throughout the country on Friday brought wind chills as low as minus-30 degrees and gusts as high as 50 mph to the Punxsutawney area as well — despite a morning warm enough for a bit of rain.

 Photo by Matthew Triponey, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The winter storm that gripped much of the nation on Friday did not leave the Jefferson County area untouched, resulting in a day of bizarre weather going into the Christmas weekend.

The day began with a morning warm enough to bring rain showers to the area. By afternoon, temperatures were below zero with wind chills of less than minus-20 degrees Fahrenheit, resulting in flash freezing of the wet roads. Those temperatures dropped to a low of minus-6 degrees with wind chills of minus-30 overnight.

