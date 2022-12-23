PUNXSUTAWNEY — The winter storm that gripped much of the nation on Friday did not leave the Jefferson County area untouched, resulting in a day of bizarre weather going into the Christmas weekend.
The day began with a morning warm enough to bring rain showers to the area. By afternoon, temperatures were below zero with wind chills of less than minus-20 degrees Fahrenheit, resulting in flash freezing of the wet roads. Those temperatures dropped to a low of minus-6 degrees with wind chills of minus-30 overnight.
There was only light snowfall, but fierce winds gusting as high as 50 mph sent cyclones of snow drifting over the already icy roads. The treacherous conditions led to numerous road closures throughout the day. In Jefferson County, a lane restriction was enacted in Sykesville after a multi vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 119 and Washington Street, according to PennDOT reports. PennDOT also closed a lane on Interstate 80 Westbound around mile post 90 due to multiple crashes in that area. It was reopened in the afternoon.