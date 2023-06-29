PUNXSUTAWNEY — A two-vehicle crash closed North Main Street (Route 36) in Punxsutawney at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.
All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched. Lindsey’s Rescue-40 and Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30 were on the scene, while Central’s Rescue-20 was canceled.
According to reports from the scene, a red Lincoln and a gray Jeep collided in the intersection with McHugh Avenue, Eureka Street, North Main Street and Route 36 in Punxsutawney.
Punxsutawney Borough Police had the road shut down for 45 minutes until the debris and vehicles could be removed.