PUNXSUTAWNEY — A two-vehicle crash closed North Main Street (Route 36) in Punxsutawney at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched. Lindsey’s Rescue-40 and Elk Run’s Engine-Rescue-30 were on the scene, while Central’s Rescue-20 was canceled.

