Myers: Winning perennials for your garden

After a busy summer of vacations, BBQ’s and garden care, it is fun to turn our attention to planting. Fall is a great time to plant perennials and many garden centers are busy refreshing their supply of perennial plants. Consider including one or more of these winners when making your perennial plant selections this fall.
Hostas are an excellent choice for those shady spots in the landscape but with so many cultivars to choose from the selection process can be overwhelming. The America Hosta Growers Association (AHGA) decided to help growers and gardeners with the selection process by introducing the AHGA Hosta of the Year. Each year since 1996, members of the AHGA select and feature a Hosta of the Year. The winning hosta must grow well in all regions of the country, be widely available, and have a retail price of about $15 the year it was selected.