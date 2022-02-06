Myers: Vertical gardening maximizes beauty and harvest

Go vertical to expand your outdoor gardening space, create privacy and add beauty to bare walls and fences. This centuries-old technique has been used to grow food and flowers, adding beauty and productivity from the ground up. Even those gardening on small city lots, balconies and decks can go vertical to expand their gardening opportunities.
Grow pole beans, peas, squash, melons, tomatoes and other vining edible plants onto supports. This saves space, reduces the risk of disease and makes harvesting much easier.
Enjoy the many benefits of vertical gardening even when growing in containers. Create your own or purchase a support that securely fits and supports the vines growing in the planter. Or purchase a container with an integrated trellis. Further reduce maintenance by utilizing a self-watering pot like the City Jungle Self-Watering Tomato Planter large enough to grow and support two indeterminate tomatoes.