Myers: Save money by planting flower seeds directly in the garden

Don’t worry if you have already spent most of your plant budget for the year. Fill voids in your gardens and containers with heat-tolerant annuals planted from seeds directly in the garden.
Zinnia and marigolds are traditional favorites often started from seeds planted directly in the garden. These germinate quickly and begin flowering in about eight weeks.
Zinnias are heat- and drought-tolerant once established. The Profusion series are compact, disease-resistant and produce flowers early and all season long. The Zahara series of zinnias are also heat- and drought-tolerant and resistant to leaf spot and mildew. Zinnias have excellent pollinator appeal and make great cut flowers.