Myers: Raised bed gardening provides easy access and increased productivity

Raise your garden to new heights for easier access and greater productivity. Raised beds allow you to overcome poor soil by creating the ideal growing mix. They also make gardening more comfortable thanks to less bending and kneeling.
Whether you purchase a kit or build your own, there are a few things to consider when creating a raised bed garden.
Locate the garden in a sunny area if possible. Most plants require at least six hours of sun, and vegetables like tomatoes, peppers and melons produce best with a full day of sunlight.