Myers: Plant and protect trees in honor of Arbor Day

Celebrate National Arbor Day, the last Friday in April, by planting new trees and caring for established ones in your landscape and community. This special holiday was first celebrated in 1872. Arbor Day celebrations continue to recognize the important role trees play in our environment and more recently their impact on our mental and emotional well-being.
These long-lived members of our landscapes and communities help combat flooding, shade our homes, reduce energy use, remove pollutants from the air and so much more. According to the USDA Forest Service, properly placed trees around buildings can help reduce air conditioning requirements by 30 percent and save between 20 to 50 percent on energy used for heating.
Trees also help improve water quality and reduce flooding. They lessen the impact of stormwater by intercepting rainfall, absorbing and transpiring moisture from the soil into the air. Their canopies intercept and slow rainfall’s velocity before it hits the ground. This reduces runoff and erosion, allowing more water to be absorbed by the soil instead of overwhelming our storm sewers.