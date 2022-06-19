Myers: Perennial gardens for beauty all season

Create long-lasting beauty and pollinator appeal in your landscape with the help of perennials. With a little bit of planning, you can have flowers, foliage and seed heads that add interest to your garden year-round.
Select perennials including native plants that thrive in the sunlight, soil and moisture conditions in your garden. Incorporate several inches of compost or other organic matter into the top eight to 12 inches of soil to improve the soil so your perennials will be healthy, showy, and long-lived plants.
As you select your plants, consider seasonal foliage and flower color as well as texture. Warm colors like red, orange and yellow make large areas appear smaller, energize the space and make it feel warmer. Cool colors of blue, green and violet make small areas feel larger, hot areas seem cooler, and create a sense of tranquility.