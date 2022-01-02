Myers: Make gardening your New Year’s resolution

The New Year is filled with resolutions that usually involve dieting and exercise. Gardening is a great way to help accomplish these two resolutions, while also improving your mood, reducing blood pressure, maintaining flexibility, burning calories and much more.
Resolve to grow your own vegetables and eat healthier in the New Year. Get your family and friends involved in planning ways to include gardening into your lives.
Explore ways to incorporate vegetables and herbs into your landscape. Vegetable gardens are not the only option. Tucking vegetables into flowerbeds, mixed borders and container gardens can expand your planting space. Look for new compact and colorful vegetable varieties that fit nicely into small spaces, planters, and ornamental gardens.