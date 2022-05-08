Myers: Increase your perennial garden’s beauty this spring

Give your perennials a boost this spring with a topdressing of compost, aged manure,or other organic matter. It’s a great way to revive tired gardens, improve a garden’s overall health, and keep vibrant perennials healthy and blooming.
Research found topdressing your garden with compost every year or two provides most, if not all the nutrients that most perennials need. It feeds the soil, which in turn feeds your plants. Let a soil test report and your plant’s performance determine if additional fertilizer is needed. Spring is a great time to add this as well.
When purchasing compost, it should appear light and fluffy. Take a whiff; it should not have a strong smell of ammonia, rotting food or another off odor. It should have a rich, earthy smell and not be covered in flies or maggots. If jumping worms are a problem in your area, ask your compost provider how they are managing the compost to avoid spreading this invasive pest.