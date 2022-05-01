Myers: Growing tomatoes in pots

Keep garden-fresh tomatoes close at hand this season. Grow one or more in containers on your patio, balcony or front steps.
Any tomato can be grown in a pot, but determinate varieties are smaller and more compact, so they are a bit easier to manage in a container. They produce fruit in a relatively short period of time, making them great choices for preserving, as well as using fresh. Look for a D or determinate on the plant tag, seed packet or in the catalog description.
Indeterminate tomatoes, often identified with an I, are large, sprawling plants. These are usually staked or grown in wire cages to save space, reduce pest problems and make harvesting easier. They continue to grow, flower, and produce fruit until the frost kills the plant. Indeterminate tomatoes usually produce more tomatoes, but the harvest is later in the season than determinate varieties. New containers with built-in trellises or creative gardeners crafting their own makes growing indeterminate tomatoes in pots an easier possibility.