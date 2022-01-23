Myers: Grow a few vegetables indoors this winter

Limited outdoor growing space or cold winters may have you missing fresh homegrown vegetables. Make this the winter you try growing a few vegetables in a sunny window or under artificial lights.
Greens are one of the easiest to grow indoors. Most leafy vegetables tolerate the lower light indoors, require minimal space and prefer cool temperatures.
Select a container with drainage holes that will fit near a sunny window or under an artificial light set up. Keep the artificial lights about six inches above the top of these and other plants. Fill the container with a well-drained potting mix and sprinkle seeds of your favorite leafy greens over the soil surface. Lightly cover the seeds and moisten the soil.