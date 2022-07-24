Myers: Extend your cilantro harvest and enjoyment

Cilantro is a favorite ingredient in guacamole, tacos, rice dishes and, of course, salsa. But as summer temperatures climb, the cilantro quickly goes to seed. This can be frustrating, but using all parts of the plant or growing a heat-tolerant cilantro-flavored substitute can help.
Gardeners in cooler climates can sow seeds every three to four weeks throughout the summer for continual harvests. Those with hotter summers will have the best results growing cilantro in the cooler temperatures of spring, fall and even winter. Grow cilantro in full sun or light shade as temperatures climb and moist well-drained soil for best results.