You don’t need a plane ticket, tank full of gas or train ride to enjoy a bit of paradise. Create your own in a small alcove, large patio or deck in your own backyard.
Start by visualizing what paradise looks and feels like to you. A table and chair surrounded by beautiful plants makes a wonderful space to relax, read a book and enjoy some alone time. For some, it means a patio or deck filled with colorful planters and surrounded by ornamental grasses, vine covered trellises, flowering shrubs and evergreens. These will help define the space, provide privacy, mask unwanted noise and provide a great space for entertaining.
Don’t let a lack of space, patio or deck stop you from building a backyard getaway. Look for those underutilized areas. Perhaps it is a back corner of the yard, space next to the garage, side yard or a spot under a big shade tree. A vine-covered arbor, piece of indoor-outdoor carpet and a few planters can turn any space into a backyard retreat.