Myers: Bring a bit of spring color indoors

Pot them up, give them a chill and enjoy spring flowering bulbs indoors or outside on a patio, deck or porch. This is a great way to enjoy any bulbs that didn’t make it into the ground this season or take advantage of late season discounts on bulbs.
Larger flowering bulbs like tulips, daffodils, hyacinths and alliums put on quite a display in your home or in a window box or container. Add some smaller bulbs like crocus, squills and grape hyacinths to the mix for added beauty.
All you need is a container with drainage holes, potting mix, and a few bulbs. Shorter varieties work well or give taller varieties a bit of support with twigs or decorative stakes when displaying indoors.