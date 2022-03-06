Myers: Boost your garden’s harvest while reducing pest problems

Boost this year’s harvest and reduce pest problems with less effort, while being kind to the environment. Employ row covers, chicken wire cloches and crop cages to prevent damage without the aid of chemicals.
Floating row covers of spun-bonded or woven materials let air, light, and water through to the covered plantings. The warm air that is captured protects the plantings from frosty temperatures. The coverings also prevent birds from dining on newly planted seeds and eliminate damage by certain insects like flea beetles, onion maggots, seed corn maggots and leafhoppers that may infect lettuce, celery and carrots with aster yellows disease.Cover susceptible seeds and transplants at planting to prevent the insects from reaching the plants. Insects like flea beetles and onion and seed corn maggots overwinter as adults in the soil near the previous season’s planting. Move susceptible plants to a different part of the garden to avoid trapping the insects under the row cover with their favorite food source.
Double the benefit with less effort by plan-ting short season radishes with long season cole crops such as cabbage, broccoli, and cauliflower. Harvest the radishes as the larger vegetable plants need the space. This will provide two harvests from one row. The row cover eliminates problems with root maggots on radishes, cabbage worms on cole crops, and rabbits from dining on them all.