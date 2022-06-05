Myers: Boost the beauty of spring flowering shrubs

Bring your overgrown lilacs, forsythia, mock orange, pieris and other spring flowering shrubs down to size while maintaining their natural beauty and spring floral display.
Prune spring blooming shrubs right after flowering for maximum flowering. These shrubs set their flower buds in summer so pruning at other times of the year reduces or eliminates the spring floral display. Major pruning on these shrubs can also be done in late winter. It’s easier to see what needs cutting and the plants respond well to pruning at this time of the year. You’ll just eliminate some of the spring flowers.
Summer blooming shrubs like potentilla, beautyberry, and Annabelle-type hydrangeas flower on new growth. Prune these, when needed, in late winter or early spring before growth begins or anytime during the dormant season.