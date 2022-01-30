Myers: Always room for strawberries

As you plan this year’s garden, be sure to include some strawberries. They are low in calories, high in vitamin C and antioxidants and provide seasonal interest in gardens and containers.
Best of all, you don’t need much space to grow this delicious fruit. There are three types of strawberries: June or spring bearing, everbearing and day neutral. Select the best type of strawberry for your space and harvest needs.
June-bearing strawberries produce one crop of berries in late spring to early summer, depending on where you garden. They produce the largest harvest but in the shortest span of time. Plant now and enjoy an abundant harvest next year.