Myers: 10 high-impact tulips to delight your neighbors

Big, bold and beautiful, these dazzling tulips are sure to brighten your gardens and neighborhood. Include a few or all 10 to create a colorful display throughout the spring that is sure to delight you and everyone who passes by.
Welcome spring with Red Emperor, one of the earliest tulips to bloom. It’s not surprising it has remained popular for more than 80 years. Also known as Madame Lefeber, this heirloom tulip features extra-large, bright red blooms with a golden yellow base. As the flowers mature, they can be up to seven inches across.