Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 3:00 am
PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a beautiful night in Barclay Square on Thursday as the curtain came down on Music in the Park for 2022.
The final band, which plays a wide variety of music, from ‘50s to rock and “The Blues Brothers,” was the Moore Brothers
Mary Ann Kernich, who is a Music in the Park committee member, along with her husband, Joe, and Ron and Sue Walker, said they had another good summer.
“It’s been an exciting year; we’ve had blue skies and sunshine for all the Thursday evenings in Barclay Square.”
They also had a big event this year with the Lee Greenwood concert in Barclay Square on Saturday, July 30.
“We were very fortunate to get him this year, as these are his final years and he’s going to retire when he turns 80,” Kernich said.
