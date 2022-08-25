Music in the Park Moore Brothers

Music in the Park came to an end for the summer Thursday evening, with the Moore Brothers sending off the festivities.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a beautiful night in Barclay Square on Thursday as the curtain came down on Music in the Park for 2022.

The final band, which plays a wide variety of music, from ‘50s to rock and “The Blues Brothers,” was the Moore Brothers 

