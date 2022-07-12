PUNXSUTAWNEY — With the conclusion of Festival in the Park, it’s time once again for the annual Music in the Park concert series.
The weekly music series was started by John G. Serian, who also had a polka band.
Joe and Maryann Kernich and Ron and Sue Walker have worked on the committee together, along with other volunteers, since Serian passed away on May 30, 2010.
The first Thursday night of live music kicks off this Thursday, July 14, with a local favorite, Almost Mulberry, featuring soft rock/classic oldies from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.