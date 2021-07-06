UNXSUTAWNEY — Now that Festival in the Park has concluded, it’s time for the grand return of a local tradition: Music in the Park.
Mary Ann Kernich, Music in the Park Committee, said they’ve been busy working on this year’s program since the beginning of spring.
Kernich said that Ron and Sue Walker and her husband, Dr. Joe Kernich, have been on the committee for so long that they each have their individual jobs and know exactly what to do.
Kernich said Thursday’s band, performing at 6:30 p.m., is Heather Olson & The Silver Eagle Band.