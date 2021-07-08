Music

Music in the Park kicked off on Thursday with Heather Olson & The Silver Eagle Band. (Photo by Justin Felgar/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Music in the Park kicked off on Thursday with Heather Olson & The Silver Eagle Band. 

Next week’s band is Billy and the Neptunes, who play rockabilly and oldies.

