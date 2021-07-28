PUNXSUTAWNEY — We can officially say that summer is half over, which means we’re also halfway through the Music in the Park season.
Joe and Maryann Kernich and Ron and Susan Walker have worked together on the committee for many years, along with the assistance of many other volunteers.
Music in the Park was originally started by John G. Serian, who was well known for his polka band, which also entertained every year in Barclay Square.
Maryann Kernich said the committee couldn’t let the tradition die after Serian’s death on May 30, 2010.