PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s summertime in western Pennsylvania, which means it’s the season for the Punxsutawney Garden Club’s July Garden of the Month.
Our first trip through the garden this summer is at the home of Greta Murray and her son Bill, located at 449 Pennsylvania Avenue.
“When my late husband Bud and I were first married, we lived on North Main Street,” Greta said. “While we were there, I asked him to build a single compost box where I could put all the waste from my garden, and in there it became something to make the soil better.”