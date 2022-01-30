Multiple fire companies respond to Cranberry Alley fire

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Thanks to the eagle eye of a Punxsutawney Borough Police officer, a downtown building did not sustain as much damage as it would’ve when a fire broke out at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in Punxsutawney.
Chris Smith, Punxsu-tawney Fire Department chief, said Punxsutawney Borough Police Officer Bill Clement was on patrol and saw the fire and the unusual smoke pattern and called it into 911; otherwise there could have been a much different outcome than the damage incurred mostly in the rear of the building from the fire that occurred overnight at 212 W. Mahoning St., Punxsutawney.
“Another 15 minutes, the fire that began in a back apartment located on Cranberry Alley would’ve had a much different outcome in the large building,” Smith said. “Firefighters were able to get a good hit on the blaze, which helped to save the building from any more fire damage.”