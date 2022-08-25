Mulberry open house

Here’s a sneak peek of the new logo that will be unveiled during an open house at Mulberry Healthcare and Rehabilitation: (from left) Mindy Rentko, social worker; Carmen Rankin, director of nursing; Meribeth Hetrick, director of therapy; Vickie Amundson, activities director; and Laura Deet, healthcare administrator.

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY—You are invited to an open house and block party at Mulberry Healthcare and Rehabilitation Tuesday.

Laura Deet, healthcare administrator, said the event will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 30.

